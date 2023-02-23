LPD Sergeant Credited For Rescuing 27-year-old Woman Trapped In Her Sinking Car

Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–A 27-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and ended up in a golf course water hazard late Wednesday afternoon in southwest Lincoln, having to be rescued by a Lincoln Police officer.

According to LPD Chief Teresa Ewins, the woman’s vehicle was eastbound on Yankee Hill Road, trying to turn southbound onto Executive Woods Drive at a high-rate of speed for the weather conditions. Freezing precipitation was occurring at the time. The woman’s vehicle was not able to negotiate the turn, left the roadway then hit a Lincoln Electric System transformer on the southeast corner of the intersection and continued into the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course water hazard. A passerby called 911 saying a car had driven into a pond and was sinking.

Chief Ewins said LPD Sgt. Tu Tran was on patrol in the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road and responded to the water rescue call. Once he got there, Sgt. Tran saw the vehicle nearly submerged and only the rear driver’s window and trunk were visible above the surface of the water. After removing his equipment, Sgt. Tran jumped into the pond and opened an unlocked rear door, where he felt a leg as he reached inside. Tran managed to pull the woman out of the car before it completely sank.

Chiefs Ewins said bystanders helped Sgt. Tran out of the water and Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with other LPD officers showed up to help. The driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital after being submerged in water. Ewin said Sgt. Tran went home for a new uniform and returned to work.

This isn’t the first time Sgt. Tran has rescued a person in the water. He responded to a medical call near 75th and Badger Road last September 3 to help a driver who suffered a medical episode.

No citations have been issued, according to Chief Ewins. The investigation is ongoing.