LPD, State Patrol Release St. Patrick’s Day Detail Results

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–Results are out from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend traffic enforcement and compliance checks from Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Friday’s special St. Patrick’s Day detail in reducing drunk driving and over-serving of alcohol resulted in 54 compliance checks at bars and other establishments with liquor licenses across Lincoln for St. Patrick’s Day. Lincoln Police reported no violations were reported. On the traffic side, 10 traffic warnings were given, three DUI citations were issued and three more for narcotics.

The results from the traffic enforcement detail were as follows:

Speeding Official Citations: 1

Speeding Warning Citations: 1

Traffic Signal Official Citations: 1

Stop Sign Violation Warning Citation 1

No Insurance Official Citations: 1

No Valid Registration Official Citations: 4

Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 3

Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 10

Driving While Suspended Citations: 2

Carry Concealed Weapon: 2

DUI-Alcohol: 3

DUI-Drugs: 1

Narcotic Citations: 3

Warrant Arrests: 1

Total Citizen Contacts: 91

Across Nebraska over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the State Patrol arrested 12 drivers for DUI, while 144 speeding citations were issued, nine for having an open alcohol container, and seven for minor in possession between Thursday and Saturday.

Eight people were cited for driving under suspension, three for not wearing a seat belt, and two for improper child restraint. Troopers also performed 98 motorist assists during the grant period.

NSP’s effort, along with LPD’s enforcement detail, were made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.