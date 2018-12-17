LPD: Stolen Car Hits House, Can’t Be Moved Just Yet

Lincoln Police say a stolen BMW hit a house near 28th and Starr Sunday night, where it was abandoned.

The car was stolen from the 30th and “U” neighborhood, after a man went outside to warm it up. After going inside, the man came back out and saw the car driving away. It later crashed into the home, wedging it into the front porch area.

Police say the car can’t be removed yet, until workers can stabilize the front part of the house.

So far, no suspects. If you know anything about this case or have information for police, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.