      Weather Alert

LPD: Suicidal Party Under Evaluation Following Wednesday Incident

Jan 9, 2020 @ 11:46am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–A reported suicidal party is in a hospital under evaluation, following an incident at a south Lincoln home.

Around 10pm Wednesday, police were called out to a home in the 6100 block of South Street about someone that was suicidal. When officers showed up, a person came out with goggles and a mask on, while holding a machete.

Not obeying any of the commands, the person walked toward officers, when one of them fired bean bag rounds from a less than lethal shotgun. The person wasn’t phased, but another officer fired a taser and brought that person down.

Police say the machete was duct taped several times around a hand and that person was taken to a hospital for observation.

No one else was hurt.

 