LPD, SWAT Team Arrest Man Wanted In Domestic Assault Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–A 27-year-old man wanted in a domestic assault and strangulation case was arrested early Thursday afternoon at a home near 27th and Dudley.

According to Lincoln Police in a news release to KFOR News, officers tried to contact Jonathan Andersen but he refused to come out. SWAT team members showed up and after two hours, Andersen surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.