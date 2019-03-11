LPD Announces St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project

The Lincoln Police Department says they’ll be conducting a liquor compliance and DWI traffic enforcement detail the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day.

According to a press release, the department says the goal of the project is to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and DWI violations while promoting responsible sales and service of alcohol in licensed liquor establishments.

Additional officers will be patrolling Lincoln’s five geographic police teams. The officers will conduct alcohol compliance checks at various licensed liquor establishments and a high visibility traffic enforcement detail with special emphasis on traffic and DWI violations.

The Lincoln Police Department will be teaming up with the Nebraska State Patrol, who will also be providing additional troopers to participate in the DWI enforcement portion of the project.