LPD To Hold Gun Amnesty Day On Saturday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 2)–Lincoln Police this weekend will have another gun amnesty day.
If you have any unwanted guns, ammo and accessories, you can drop them off with no questions asked. The gun amnesty is happening Saturday from 10am to noon at the LPD substation off of 27th and Holdrege. Police ask you to bring your unwanted firearms in an open box either in the backseat or trunk of your vehicle.
Officer Erin Spilker says it’s preferred that firearms should be unloaded, but notify officers ahead of them retrieving them and they will unload it.