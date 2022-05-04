LPD To Hold Gun Amnesty Day Saturday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–Lincoln Police will hold their eighth Gun Amnesty Day this Saturday from 10am to 12pm on the southeast corner of 52nd and “R” Street.
Officer Melissa Ripley on Wednesday said that if you plan to drop off any unwanted guns and ammunition, please enter the lot off of 52nd Street and then exit out to “R” Street.
No questions will be asked about what you drop off and it’s preferred to have any weapons to give up by placing them in an open container or box in the backseat, back hatch, trunk or pickup truck bed, so that officers can properly remove them.
In cooperation with Help LNK, free handgun lock boxes and trigger locks will be given out while supplies last.