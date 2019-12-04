LPD To Join “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” Campaign
1011NOW
The Lincoln Police Department will join in a nationwide “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” law enforcement effort beginning Friday, December 13th, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020. Officers will be conducting extra enforcement throughout the city during the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign. The grant-funded enforcement will be conducted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. In 2018, the Lincoln Police Department investigated over 9,000 accidents, with about 400 of them were alcohol use was suspected to be a factor. There are three simple steps citizens can take to stay safe this holiday season:
1) Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver for the evening or arrange for alternative transportation in advance.
2) If you are impaired, do not drive and find another way home. Use a taxi, shared ride service or call a friend or family member.
3) Be responsible. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired drive on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions could save your life or someone else’s.
READ MORE: LPD Northwest Team Project For Underage Drinking Results