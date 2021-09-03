LPD Tracks Down Stolen Vehicle In NW Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–A car stolen last month from 9th and “G” Streets was found Thursday afternoon, parked outside a home in the 1500 block of Atlas Avenue in the Belmont area.
Lincoln Police say an officer saw the driver go inside a home and a run of the license plates showed the car was stolen. The suspect, 33-year-old John Rice, was then seen leaving the house with a woman in a truck. A traffic stop was done, where police found the keys to the stolen car.
Rice was then arrested for theft by receiving.