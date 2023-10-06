LPD Updates Auto Theft Map for the Past Two Weeks

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–New data from the Lincoln Police Department continues to follow the rash of stolen autos and attempted thefts across the city over a two-week period, ending Thursday.

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas on Friday said the data collected from their Crime Analysis Unit shows from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5, there were 47 auto thefts, 17 attempts and 31 recoveries. Of those, 19 thefts were of Kia or Hyundai models, along with 14 attempts and 13 have been recovered.

Thomas also mentions that you should have a proactive approach in protecting your vehicles and personal property. If you do own a Kia or Hyundai and haven’t received a software update in your anti-theft protection, contact your dealer. Also, make sure to keep your vehicle locked and valuables secure by moving them out of sight. Do not leave weapons or spare keys inside and close your garage door, especially at night.

If you park outside, do so in well-lit areas and as we head into the colder months of the year, don’t leave your vehicle unattended by having it unlocked and running while warming up.