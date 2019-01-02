LPD Updates Conditions of Officers, Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting

A Lincoln police officer is still in the hospital – recovering from the officer-involved shooting last Saturday.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says officer Josh Atkinson, who’s been with LPD for 10 years, is still recovering from a gun shot wound to his leg. Atkinson was released from the hospital New Years Day but later readmitted that day following complications from his injuries.

The suspect, Christopher Brennauer, who pulled a knife on the officers near 48th and High Streets is still in critical but stable condition. Officer Josh Russel was released from the hospital earlier this week and is recovering after being stabbed by Brennauer.

In a statement to KFOR News, police say officers were called to the 3200 block of South 48th Street shortly before 2:30am on December 29 on a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife.

During that incident, police say an officer suffered a stab wound to the upper right chest (outside of the ballistic vest), while a second officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Injuries to both officers are not life-threatening.

43-year-old Christopher Brennauer suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation regarding the shooting, with help from LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit, which is still in the early stages.

Crime Scene Technicians from LSO and LPD are processing the crime scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety.