LPD Will Allow Officers With Tattoos To Show Them While On Duty, As Part of Potential Policy Change
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Lincoln Police want to hear from you if you think it’s appropriate for officers to show their tattoos while on duty.
Current policy says tattoos can’t be visible on officers while on duty, but some officers think it may be time for a change.
For the next six weeks, Lincoln Police officers are breaking policy to share a piece of who they are behind the badge with their tattoos. It’s not only for those officers with tattoos to be able to wear short sleeves during the warmer months of the year, but to connect with the community and help as a recruiting tool for future officers.
Officer Erin Spilker said recruiters are always working to increase the diversity of the department, but it’s a work in progress. So in the meantime, this is a way officers can show who they are.
You’ll also see short videos on LPD’s Facebook page that share the meaning behind the tattoos.
After the six weeks are over they’ll review feedback from the community and officers on how the trial period went and could change the policy moving forward. A final decision would then be made by Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.