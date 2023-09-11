LPD Working Three Gunshot/Shooting Cases From Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–Lincoln Police say gunshots were reported just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning on the east side of downtown.

Investigators were called to the area of Antelope Valley Parkway and “O” Street about gunshots. Officers later found 16 spent shell casings in a nearby alley. Police said there were no reports of injuries or damage. It’s not clear yet if this is connected in anyway to the shots fired shortly after 5am Sunday in the 1600 block of Knox Street, where a 47-year-old suffered a serious gunshot wound which is not considered life-threatening.

Another shooting reported Saturday night resulted in two spent shell casings found along “E” Streets from 5th and 6th Streets on Saturday night, after a report of gunshots in the area around Cooper Park. Lincoln Police say a home near 4th and “E” Street had damage consistent with gunfire.

No one was hurt.