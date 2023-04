LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Gun Amnesty Day this past Saturday was successful for Lincoln Police.

Public Information manager Erika Thomas says 35 unwanted guns were collected, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Hope L-N-K passed out more than 90 gun lock boxes and more than 90 cable locks.

Police say any guns determined to be stolen will be returned to the rightful owner, while other guns will be destroyed.