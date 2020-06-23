LPD’s Use of Force Policy Under Review With Proposed Revisions Being Considered
What was a peaceful protest turned violent, as some protesters clash with Lincoln Police outside of a looted EZ-Go Convenience Store at 25th and "O" on May 30, 2020. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Proposed revisions to the Lincoln Police Department’s use of force policy will be shared by the Citizen Police Advisory Board on June 30, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Tuesday morning.
The board issued an emergency mid-year review because of recent events nationwide and locally, notably in light of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Protests, that started peacefully, led to nights of rioting on May 30, May 31 and June 1 in Lincoln prompted the use of rubber bullets and tear gas by law enforcement.
Gaylor Baird said the proposed changes include additional de-escalation strategies, more comprehensive reporting, and new guidance on chokeholds.
The results of the review by the CPAB will be announced on June 30, and the public will then have a chance to comment on the proposed changes. A date in July will be set by the board to review comments and put forth final recommendations.