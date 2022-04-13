LPS And Teachers Agree To New Contract

(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2022) The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education and the Lincoln Education Association have reached a contract agreement with teachers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
For the 2022-23 year, the tentative agreement approved by a vote of LEA members provides a total compensation package increase of 4.11%. The tentative agreement includes the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and an across-the-board increase of $1,250 along with movement on the pay schedule for a total increase of approximately $1,740-$3,248 for the year depending on the staff member’s placement on the salary schedule.
For the 2023-24 year, the tentative agreement approved by a vote of LEA members provides a total compensation package increase of 3.65%. The tentative agreement includes the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and an across-the-board increase of $1,055 and movement on the pay schedule for a total increase of approximately $1,545-$4,108 for the year depending on the staff member’s placement on the salary schedule.
The Board voted to approve the negotiated agreement at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
READ MORE: Community Learning Centers Receive Grants