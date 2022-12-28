LPS announces interim athletic director for Northwest High School

Interim Northwest High School Athletic Director Christina Nevitt (Furnished by LPS)

Lincoln, NE (December 28, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that Christina Nevitt will serve as interim athletics and activities director for Northwest High School for the remainder of the school year effective immediately. Current Northwest athletics and activities director Rob Psencik resigned at the end of the first semester to pursue an opportunity outside of Nebraska.

Nevitt has taught journalism at North Star High School since 2007, has been an activities coach, and has assisted the athletic department in various capacities during her time at North Star. Nevitt has also served as the NSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC) advisor since 2015. The SAC works closely with student leaders and other advisors from across Nebraska on issues affecting student athletes and activities participants. In addition, Nevitt advises the student newspaper and yearbook staff at North Star.