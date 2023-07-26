LPS Announces Rule Changes to Address Student Behavior

LINCOLN–(News Release July 25)–Lincoln Public Schools has been working with school administrators and staff over the last year to develop new rules on cell phones and personal electronic devices used during instructional time, and implement a new hall pass system at the high schools.

“During my first year, I had many conversations with staff, students and families and gathered feedback about what needed to be addressed in my transition report,” said LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman. “I heard loud and clear from all groups that student behavior needs to be addressed immediately. We cannot have effective instruction happening in our classrooms if we do not get student behaviors under control.”

Gausman went on to say that both of the new rules being implemented this year will help maximize instructional time, increase communication and enhance safety.

“After a pilot cell phone policy was in place at two high schools last year, administrators and staff saw a significant positive change in the learning environment. Other Nebraska school districts have also implemented a digital hall pass system at the high school level and seen positive results,” added Gausman.

Changes being implemented during the 2023-2024 school year are outlined below.

2023-2024 Personal electronic device plan

(cell phones, headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, etc.)

Recent studies have shown that excessive cell phone and social media use are causing a mental health crisis for our teenagers. These studies resulted in the U.S. Surgeon General releasing an advisory in May about the negative effects of social media on teens’ mental health. Experts agree that children and teens need clear cut rules and limitations when it comes to using digital devices and social media platforms.

Lincoln Public Schools will implement the following consistent electronic device expectations across the school district to help reduce the number of outside distractions during the school day to maximize instructional time.

Information about the updated plans on the use of cell phones and personal electronic devices in school will be shared with students during the first week of school.

Elementary schools

As in years past, the expectation remains that all elementary students will keep personal electronic devices turned off and kept in their backpacks during the school day. It is recommended these devices stay at home as the school is not responsible for the loss of personal items brought to school. Parents/guardians who need to communicate immediate information with their student during school hours can continue to contact the school office and a message will be shared with the student.

Middle schools

All personal electronic devices must be powered off and out of sight at all times during the school day. The use of personal electronic devices by students is NOT allowed during the school day. This includes classrooms, hallways, common spaces like lunchrooms, and restrooms between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If each student has their own school locker, the personal electronic device should be turned off and stored in the locker prior to the start of the school day.

Smartwatches may be worn, but cannot be used for communication purposes.

Students who need to have electronic devices in order to monitor health conditions will continue to follow their individualized plans.

If a student uses a personal electronic device during the school day the following sequence of consequences will be applied. (Compliance at any step will prevent movement to the next step.) Step 1: Staff will ask the student to put their electronic device in the designated storage location in the classroom. (Does not count as an electronic device infraction if the student complies with the teacher’s request). If the student does not comply, move to Step 2. Step 2: The teacher will contact the office and the device will be collected and held in the main office for the remainder of the day. The incident will be logged as an electronic device infraction. If the student does not comply, move to Step 3. Step 3: If the student refuses to turn over the device, they will be removed from the classroom and escorted to the office or designated problem-solving location. The device will be held for the remainder of the day.

If a student is accessing a personal electronic device in the hallway during the instructional period, the student will be returned to their classroom and asked to put their device in the classroom holder.

Students who need to contact parents/guardians for emergency reasons may request to use the phone in the school office.

Parents/guardians who need to communicate immediate information with their student during school hours may contact the school office and a message will be shared with the student.

As in years past, the school is not responsible for the loss of personal items brought to school.

High schools

All personal electronic devices must be powered off and out of sight during the instructional period.

Students may use their personal devices before and after school, between class periods and during lunch.

Smartwatches may be worn, but cannot be used for communication purposes.

Students who need to have electronic devices in order to monitor health conditions will continue to follow their individualized plans.

If a student uses a personal electronic device during the instructional period the following sequence of consequences will be applied. (Compliance at any step will prevent movement to the next step.) Step 1: Staff will ask the student to put their electronic device in the designated storage location in the classroom. (Does not count as an electronic device infraction if the student complies with the teacher’s request). If the student does not comply, move to Step 2. Step 2: The teacher will contact the office and the device will be collected and held in the main office for the remainder of the day. The incident will be logged as an electronic device infraction. If the student does not comply, move to Step 3. Step 3: If the student refuses to turn over the device, they will be removed from the classroom and escorted to the office or designated problem-solving location. The device will be held for the remainder of the day.

Students who need to contact parents/guardians for emergency reasons may request to use the phone in the school office.

Parents/guardians who need to communicate immediate information with their student during school hours may contact the school office and a message will be shared with the student.

As in years past, the school is not responsible for the loss of personal items brought to school.

Digital hall passes (high school only)

Each high school will be utilizing a digital hall pass system for student requests to leave class during instructional time. The new system is designed to maximize instructional time, efficiently increase communication between staff and enhance school safety.