LPS Bus Drivers Get Pay Raise

(KFOR NEWS December 15, 2021) Lincoln Public School bus drivers are getting an unusual mid-year pay raise.
LPS Associate Superintendent of Business Affairs, Dr. Liz Standish, told the Board of Education Tuesday evening the district usually starts the year with people being trained to become bus drivers and training continues throughout the year, but this year, LPS has no one in training. So to retain and recruit bus drivers, the district proposed raising wages by $3.51 an hour, increasing the base pay for drivers to $23.00. It also raises para salaries by about $0.50 an hour. The Board approved the pay raises, starting December 16th. It will show up on paychecks January 31st.
Dr. Standish pointed out LPS bus drivers are required to have CDL licenses, which makes them very valuable in the private sector.
LPS is looking to fill about 20 bus drivers, and about 25 bus paraprofessional roles as soon as possible. As a result of a bus driver shortage, drivers are picking up additional routes or consolidating routes, often putting them behind schedule. On average 70 students who ride the bus are late to school and about 80 are late arriving home.
