LPS Calls Off Classes Tuesday Due to Extreme Cold

LINCOLN—(News Release Jan. 15)—

Due to the extreme wind chills and dangerous conditions in the morning, Lincoln Public Schools has made the decision to cancel all classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Tomorrow is a School Closure Day for Lincoln Public Schools. Some evening events may still be taking place. Please check lps.org for more information.

LPS knows that school closures can cause hardships for families, and for that reason LPS tries to remain open during inclement weather whenever possible. A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions in all areas in the Lincoln city limits.

More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.