LPS Cancels School Wednesday Due To Hazardous Weather Forecast

Lincoln, NE (December 14, 2021) There will be no classes, in-person or remote, or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Wednesday. All have been cancelled due to the forecast for dangerous weather conditions. A statement from LPS said “Tomorrow is a school closure day for Lincoln Public Schools. ”
The national Weather Service has issued an advisory that winds will gust from 55 to 75 miles per hour, particularly between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, strong thunderstorms are possible as two different fronts pass through the area during the afternoon.
A Red Flag fire danger warning was also been issued for the area south of Interstate 80. Extreme dryness and expected low humidity will increase the danger of grass and range fires throughout the area. Residents are advise to avoid all open burning and to avoid tossing smoking materials out without first making sure they are extinguished.
“A decision to cancel classes is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff” the LPS statement said. “When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions.”