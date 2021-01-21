LPS Changes Protocols To Winter Sports Attendance
Lincoln Northeast's Pierce Bazil dunks the basketball in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 78-62 win over Kearney Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Ed Johnson Gym. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Jan. 21)–Lincoln Public Schools has worked collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to update their winter sports attendance protocols following the release of the new Directed Health Measure. Starting Monday, Jan. 25, the following changes will be implemented at all LPS winter sports events.
Spectators
The number of fans for each competition is still limited by venue capacity, but can now include a maximum of four individuals per participant and is expanded to include immediate family and grandparents. To meet the guidelines on spectator limits, LPS is implementing the following: (Subject to change based on venue capacity and other variables. Changes will be communicated by schools.)
-
Spectators = any person of any age, including infants, toddlers and children
-
Number of spectators per competition if venue capacity allows:
-
Basketball = 4
-
Wrestling duals/triangulars = 4
-
Wrestling tournaments four or more teams = 0 – 2 (event specific)
-
Swimming meet – virtual or a dual = 1
-
Swimming meets with more than 2 teams = 0
-
Diving only competitions = 2
KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and and ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM will be providing live play-by-play on the air and online at kfornow.com and espnlincoln.com of selected games involving LPS boys and girls basketball teams.
Click the links below to see the schedules.
KFOR FM103.3/1240AM
ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM
The following has not changed:
-
Only the designated home team Cheer and Dance teams will perform at home basketball competitions. In most cases, four family spectators per participant will be allowed to attend.
-
Spectators may sit in their family groups of four, but individuals and family groups must maintain at least six feet of physical distance between other individuals and family groups.
-
There will NOT be a student section for students to congregate and sit together.
-
Multi-layer face coverings must be worn fully covering the mouth and nose by any spectator over the age of two-years-old at all times. Anyone not following the face covering requirement while inside LPS buildings will be asked to leave.
-
Concessions will not be sold, and no outside food or drink will be allowed in LPS buildings.