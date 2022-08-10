LPS Employee Groups Get Pay Raises

(KFOR NEWS August 10, 2022) Tentative agreements have been reached between Lincoln Public Schools and the respective employee groups for the 2022-23 school year.
Custodians:
The total package for 2022-2023 is a 6.85% increase, which includes a salary increase of approximately 5.63%, a $.25 increase to the longevity stipend, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and a 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums. The total package for 2023-2024 is an 8.80% increase. This includes a salary increase of approximately 7.99%, a $.25 increase to the longevity stipend, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and an estimated 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums.
Transportation:
The total package for 2022-2023 is a 5.46% increase, which includes a salary increase of approximately 4.65%, a $.65 increase to the longevity stipend, one additional work day, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and a 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums. The total package for 2023-2024 is a 4.65% increase. This includes a salary increase of approximately 3.85%, a $.10 increase to the longevity stipend, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and an estimated 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums.
Maintenance:
The total package for 2022-2023 is a 4.56% increase, which includes a salary increase of approximately 3.70%, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and a 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums. The total package for 2023-2024 is a 4.20% increase. This includes a salary increase of approximately 3.76%, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and an estimated 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums.
The Board waived first reading and approved the negotiated agreements ahead of the school year starting.
