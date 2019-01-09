LPS Files Application For Grant Money To Fund CLCs

A Community Learning Center can change the life of a low-income student.

Lincoln has 26 “Title One” schools where federal money is helping teachers meet education goals for these students. Lincoln Public Schools has applied for grant money to set up CLC’s.

One grant would renew funding for a portion of the current schools, while the other would add CLC’s in 3 more schools, including Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast.

If grants are approved, students could participate in CLC programs starting the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.