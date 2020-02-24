LPS Hosts Public Preview of New High School Design Concepts
(KFOR NEWS February 24, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools invites you to a special preview of the new high school design concepts prior to the regular Lincoln Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5-6 p.m. at the District Office (5905 O St.).
“We have put a lot of thought and effort into the design concepts that will be showcased on Tuesday,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “Our team has visited schools throughout the nation, gathered input from various stakeholder groups, and done a great deal of analysis to develop preliminary designs. The design process embraces the recommendations from the High School Task Force and the Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee.”
The design concepts and work thus far will also be presented by staff during the Board of Education meeting and available on the website (lps.org) immediately following the meeting.
