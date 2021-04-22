LPS Making Adjustments To Spectator Protocols For Spring Sports
Lincoln East baseball team taking infield before their game with Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–The updated directed health measures this week from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has prompted Lincoln Public Schools to make the following adjustments to spectator protocols for spring sports.
Starting Friday (April 23), all competition sites will be open to 75 percent capacity for general admission and the limit of a certain number of spectators per athlete has been removed. Once 75 percent capacity has been reached at a venue, no more people will be allowed admission into an event. Admission is open to anyone on a first come, first serve basis, according to LPS in a news release to KFOR News.
Multi-layered face coverages over the mouth and nose are required at all times at each event. A limited number of concessions will be sold. Masks can be removed to eat or drink, but must be put back on between bites and drinks. Outside food and drink is prohibited.
Also, fans are asked to maintain as much physical distance as possible between groups.