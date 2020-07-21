LPS Releases Information About 2020-21 School Year
(KFOR NEWS July 21, 2020) Today (Tuesday) is the day when Lincoln Public Schools releases details for how schools will operate within the four risk color categories when classes resume August 12th.
Since June 1st, Lincoln Public Schools has met multiple times per week and will continue to meet with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to develop a comprehensive plan that addresses what school will look like based on the four color risk categories. The Lincoln Public Schools plan for the 2020-21 school year was released to the public on June 16th.
“We will serve 100 percent of our students when we start classes in August,” said superintendent Steve Joel. “This could include students and staff in our buildings while we are in the green risk category, or some students utilizing remote learning or rotating schedules in the yellow and orange risk categories, or 100% remote learning in the red category. Our staff is working countless hours to plan for every possibility, question and concern so we are ready for the school year.”
Details of the 2020-21 plan will be shared on multiple platforms at the following times Tuesday, July 21:
- Posted on the LPS website (lps.org) and LPS social media pages at 2 p.m.
- Emailed directly to all LPS families at 2 p.m.
- Shared at the Mayor’s media briefing at 3:30 p.m. (HEAR IT ON KFOR)
- Shared during a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Go to https://lps.zoom.us/j/94587813528 to view the presentation and ask questions through the chat, or view the virtual town hall on the LPS Facebook page.
If LPS is conducting classes under yellow or orange on the risk dial, parents of any K-12 LPS student may voluntarily elect for their child to participate in remote learning during the 2020-21 school year. If the risk dial is in green, only students with an individualized plan developed in collaboration with school and district administration will be allowed to participate in remote learning. For planning purposes, the Remote Learning Waiver will be available to families beginning July 21, and the first deadline will be July 31. This survey is intended as a signup for students who want to start the school year as a remote learner. Families may contact their child’s school at any time after July 31 to change their preference due to changes in circumstances or risk categories.
Joel added, “We are learning new information daily – and this makes it hard to predict where we will be on the risk dial come August 12. LPS believes in providing our community with as much information as we can so families can make the choice that is right for them when school starts. We look forward to sharing our details of these plans with you on Tuesday, July 21.”
