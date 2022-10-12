KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

October 12, 2022 5:06AM CDT
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS  October 12, 2022)  Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year.  LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.

At Tuesday evening’s school board meeting, the Board voted for a 10 year fiber network contract with ALLO for $1,230,000.  This is an average annual cost of $123,000.  If two additional 5-year extensions are exercised, the average annual cost of the proposed fiber network would be $120,540 on the 20-year term.  The proposed contract cost represents an average 82% annual decrease, and based on the current percentage of students receiving free and reduced meal assistance, the district is eligible for a Federal E-rate discount of 60%.

If both extensions are executed, the proposed fiber network will be available to the district until June 30, 2043.

