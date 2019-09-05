LPS School Bus Involved in Crash
A Lincoln Public Schools bus transporting three of our Independence Academy (VOICE) students was involved in a minor accident Thursday afternoon with another vehicle near 20th Street and Highway 2.
Paramedics transported one student to the hospital with a minor injury. That student’s family has been contacted. Arrangements have been made to transport the other students home.
LPS are working with Lincoln Police as they continue their investigation into the accident.