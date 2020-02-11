LPS Special Bond Election Results Available at 5pm
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) At 5pm this afternoon (Tuesday), listen to KFOR NEWS for the first results of the $290 million LPS Bond Special Election.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Dave Shively, says results will be released every hour after that until election officials are finished counting. Those results will include 80% to 90% of ballots cast. Shively sees voter turnout at about 34%.
The only way you can make your vote count at this point is drop it off at the Election Commissioner’s Office before 5 o’clock at 601 North 46th Street.
