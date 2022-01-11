LPS Superintendent Has COVID

(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools announced mid-afternoon Monday that LPS Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Joel released the following statement: “I have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and my symptoms are very minor. I am vaccinated and boosted. Currently, I am isolating and working remotely at home while following LPS protocols and LLCHD’s recommendations. As we all know, this virus is very contagious. I’ve exercised caution by masking around others. It’s so important we all get vaccinated and wear a face covering in public place to do our part and protect others in our community. I look forward to being back in the office later this week.”
—–Steve Joel, LPS Superintendent
