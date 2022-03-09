LPS Teacher Union and District Agree To Tentative Contract

(KFOR NEWS March 9, 2022) In a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday (3/8), the Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative contract agreement with teachers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
The tentative agreement represents a careful balance between recognizing the valuable contributions our teachers make for Lincoln Public Schools – especially as front-line workers during a pandemic – while also acknowledging the revenue decline including a significant drop in state aid.
For the 2022-23 year, the tentative agreement approved by a vote of LEA members provides a total compensation package increase of 4.11 percent. The tentative agreement includes the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and an across-the-board increase of $1,250 along with movement on the pay schedule for a total increase of approximately $1,740-$3,248 for the year depending on the staff member’s placement on the salary schedule.
For the 2023-24 year, the tentative agreement approved by a vote of LEA members provides a total compensation package increase of 3.65 percent. The tentative agreement includes the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and an across-the-board increase of $1,055 and movement on the pay schedule for a total increase of approximately $1,545-$4,108 for the year depending on the staff member’s placement on the salary schedule.
The Lincoln Board of Education conducted the first reading of the tentative agreement at the March 8th meeting, at LPS District Offices, 5905 O St. The will hold second reading and vote to approve the agreement at the April 12 meeting.
Superintendent Steve Joel: “Our students, families and community are indeed fortunate to have such highly qualified and dedicated teachers in our classrooms. This continued investment in staff is a primary reason we are able to recruit, develop and retain the very best professionals. This agreement recognizes the value we place on their expertise while being mindful of the challenging financial situation that our community and state are facing.”
LEA President Deb Rasmussen: “Lincoln Public School educators give their all and more every day for every student. The Lincoln Education Association appreciates being a part of the LEA/LPS negotiations team that recognizes the hard-work, dedication, and professionalism that LPS educators show daily in their classrooms, buildings and in the community and have continued to maintain during the last two challenging years. The two-year tentative agreement ensures raises, salary step movement and coverage for the increased cost of insurance premiums for all certificated staff and lets staff know that they are seen, and their work is valued.”
Board President Connie Duncan: “This two year agreement allows stability in a time with huge fluctuations in the budgeting process. This also allows the Board of Education to recognize the hard work and dedication of our educators as they continue to provide a high quality education during a historically challenging time. The Board deeply appreciates the care, consideration, and integrity that both the teachers and administration brought to the negotiations process. The result is a tentative agreement that serves our community’s children and reflects our community’s values.”
BACKGROUND: The previous agreement for the 2021-2022 year provided a total package increase of 1.53 percent. That included the district’s contribution for increases with health insurance, retirement, Social Security and step movement (approximately $500 to $1,800) for certificated staff. Lincoln Public Schools is one of the lowest spending school districts in the state for per-pupil costs and has been for decades.
