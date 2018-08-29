LPS Wants To Better Serve High Schoolers

Lincoln Public Schools will host four Open Forums this fall throughout the community to gain broader engagement on the question of how to best serve current and future LPS high school students. Last year LPS convened a community/LPS High School Task Force to investigate community options and priorities for high school facilities. They shared recommendations last April. Citizens who attend the Open Forums will continue that conversation, review Task Force recommendations and offer additional input.

The meetings are set for four quadrants of the city, 5:30-6:30 p.m.:

· Monday, Sept. 17 , Lux Middle School, 7800 High St.

· Monday, Oct. 30 , Park Middle School, 855 S. 8th St.

Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs at LPS, described two major objectives for the forums:

· Community engagement: Gathering broader feedback on the work of the Task Force and continuing the community conversation: “We’re thinking deeply about what’s next for high school students in Lincoln – and we want to know what our broader community is thinking.”

· Setting priorities: As the conversation continues, citizens will speak to what really resonates with them as top priorities emerge.

The meetings will include a brief presentation of the Task Force recommendations, an opportunity for citizens to offer their priorities and an opportunity to submit additional suggestions.