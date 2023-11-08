This photo from KFOR’s Jeff Motz is looking west from SW 9th and West Burnham Street that shows law enforcement vehicles parked along the side of the road as investigators work in the land space to the left in searching for 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday heavily emphasized their priority is to find 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln, who has been missing since last Friday night after he left his house near SW 9th and West Burnham, after an argument with his husband, Marshall Vogel.

Houchin says they have served several warrants and subpoenas in attempts to get information in finding Goodrich. Houchin’s comments come in response to a note sent to the Sheriff’s Office from Vogel’s attorney, Sanford Pollack, who said, “From this point forward, please make no further efforts to interview my client, as I have instructed him to give no more statements to law enforcement.”

Houchin says Vogel is not being labeled as a suspect but he was the last person to see Goodrich and would be a good source of information in order to find him. As of Wednesday morning, Goodrich has not been placed on the Endangered Missing Advisory list, although Houchin mentioned they are considering it, as he is still classified as missing.

“Our number one job here is to find Tyler. We know a lot of people are concerned and worried. We are doing everything possible that we can, lots of resources and personal time is being used.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tyler Goodrich, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or dispatch at 402-441-6000.