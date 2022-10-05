LSO Deputies To Wear Pink Patches For Breast Cancer Awareness

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner shows the Pink Patch to be worn by deputies throughout October and November, as part of breast cancer awareness. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies will be wearing pink patches on their uniforms, as part of the Pink Patch Project.

It’s the first time LSO has participating in the Pink Patch Project, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner, who adds they’ve done similar fundraisers in the past.

“We’ve done ‘No Shave November’ in the past to raise funds for various things,” Wagner said.

The Pink Patch Project originated in 2013 with the Seal Beach, California police department, where officers wore pink uniform patches. Lancaster County Deputies will wear their pink patches until Dec. 1.