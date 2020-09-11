LSO Helping LPD During Funeral of Investigator Herrera
(KFOR NEWS September 11, 2020) The Lincoln Police Department wants you to know that, if you call police this Saturday, you may get a response from the Sheriff’s Office, UNL Campus Police, or the State Patrol instead.
Members of the Police Department will be attending or working during Saturday’s funeral of Investigator, Mario Herrera. A Police spokesman said other agencies will be pitching in help answer calls, if needed.
