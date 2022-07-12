LSO Identifies Deceased Man Inside Rural Lincoln Home

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 12)—The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found deceased Monday morning inside a home just southwest of Lincoln.
Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said there was evidence of physical trauma to the body of the deceased person, now identified as 78-year-old Gene Oltman. A search warrant was used at the home in the 1600 block of SW 40th Street and processed by crime scene technicians.
Wagner said Oltman’s 68-year-old wife was hospitalized with an unrelated medical condition. The investigation is ongoing and there is no ongoing threat to the public.