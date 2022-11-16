LSO Rescues 27 Dogs From Unlicensed Dog Breeder Near Malcolm

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

MALCOLM–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 70-year-old rural Malcolm woman was arrested Tuesday, after Lancaster County deputies did follow up on a September 13 dog bite case, where a delivery man was bitten.

The owner, Julia Hudson, was cited after the dog-biting incident when she didn’t have proof of rabies vaccinations for the dog. Deputies said at the time, they discovered Hudson was running an unlicensed breeding operation for the last several months and had more than 20 dogs at her home living in unsanitary conditions including no food or water visible. Her breeding license had been expired.

On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter said deputies on Tuesday afternoon went out to Hudson’s home to do a follow up and found conditions had not changed. Deputies said there were a total of 27 dogs at Hudson’s home, several living outside in the cold and snow, covered in feces, with a lack of food and water visible.

Captain Trotter said Hudson ordered the deputies to leave her home, at one point pushing a deputy, as well as getting her Belgian Malinois and threatening to hurt the deputies if they didn’t leave. Hudson was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, as well as obstructing government operations charges.

Captain Trotter said more charges could come as they continue their animal abuse investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies used a search warrant and seized all the dogs. They’re now receiving care from the Capital Humane Society.