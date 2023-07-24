LSO Warns of Exploitation Scam Through Social Media Targeting Teen Boys

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–An exploitation scam that’s been happening across the country has impacted at least two teenaged-boys in Lancaster County and the Sheriff’s Office wants you and your kids to be aware of this happening on some social media sites.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says it’s usually people outside the country making the contacts through Instagram, then take them to Snapchat, where the conversation turns sexual. He says the victims end up taking explicit photos of themselves, sometimes showing their faces, and later get exploited which in some cases could lead to suicide.

Right now, Houchin says they’ve taken two calls in the county from potential scam victims, none resulting in death.