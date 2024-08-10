LTU Extends Closure For 84th Street Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug 10) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Thursdayy announced that 84th Street between “O” and Van Dorn streets will remain closed through August 26. The intersection of 84th and “A” streets will also remain closed. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained.

LTU provided the following updates on the 84th Street project which will make improvements between Pinedale Avenue and Sandalwood Drive:

Completed work includes a mill and overlay of the southbound lanes of 84th Street from “A” Street to Pinedale Avenue.

Current work includes a mill and overlay of the northbound lanes from Pinedale to “A” streets and concrete work in the intersection of 84th and “A” streets, which are needed before the intersection can be safely opened to traffic.

The next phases of work will include a mill and overlay of the northbound and southbound lanes of 84th Street from “A” Street to Sandalwood Drive.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around these closures. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these closures and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.