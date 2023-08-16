Madonna Reschedules Tour After ICU Stay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has rescheduled her North American concert dates.

In June, the pop superstar suffered a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days.

The Celebration Tour was then postponed.

Originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, her tour will now start on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena.

The rescheduled North American tour will immediately follow, beginning December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 2024.

Concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee have been canceled.