Madsen’s Suspected Of Not Following DHM After Recent Compliance Check
Courtesy of 10-11 News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A north Lincoln bowling alley and pool hall is now facing charges relating to not following directed health measures from the Health Department, after a recent compliance check.
According to Lincoln Police, officers were checking in on Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards near 48th and Dudley on Sunday night when they saw employees and customers not wearing masks during a compliance check on Sunday evening. Police didn’t issue any citations but said charges will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney.
Madsen’s is already facing a misdemeanor charge for DHM violations in August after the city ordered the business to close for 24 hours, multiple times.