Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Parts Of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a strong earthquake in a rural stretch of Northern California has cut off power to 70,000 people and damaged roads and homes.

No deaths and just two injuries have been reported after the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday near Ferndale.

Ferndale is a small community over 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific Coast.

Officials say there has been some damage to buildings and infrastructure but the scale of damage is minimal compared to the strength of the quake. A bridge showing damage in Ferndale has been closed.

The region is part of California’s lightly populated far north coast and is home to redwood forests, mountains, a port and a state university.