Mahoney Park Large Dog Run Closes Temporarily

May 1, 2020 @ 6:39am
(source: 10/11 NOW)

(KFOR NEWS  May 1, 2020)   The large dog run in Mahoney Park, 84th and Adams streets, will close Tuesday, May 5 for installation of a concrete pad for a solar charging bench to be installed later.   The small dog run will remain open.  The project is expected to be completed Thursday, May 7 weather permitting.

During the closure, residents may use the City’s other three dog runs:

  • Stransky Dog Run, Peterson Park, 4419 Southwood Dr.
  • Roper Park East Dog Run, North 7th and Adams streets
  • Rickman’s Run on 70th Street in Holmes Lake Park

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

