Mail-in and Online Voter Registration Deadline for Special Congressional Election Approaching

Lincoln, NE (June 1, 2022) — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding voters that the deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday, June 10th in order for the registration to be effective for the June 28th Special Election. Anyone registering to vote for the first time or voters who have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must have the mail-in registration form postmarked no later than Friday, June 10th. In addition, Friday, June 10th is also the deadline to register to vote when applying for a driver’s license, state identification card, or at any government agency.
Voter registration is available online if a voter has a Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Online voter registration must be completed no later than midnight on Friday, June 10th to be effective for the June 28th Special Congressional Election. Voter registration is available online at the following link: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/
Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries. In addition, voters may download a voter registration form from the election commissioner’s web site and mail it to the election office. The web site address is: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election.
Residents may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503 through Friday, June 17th. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.