Major Gift Given By Sandhills Global Toward Lincoln Youth Complex

An overview of the plans unveiled on Wednesday to build the Lincoln Youth Complex for baseball and softball teams. (Courtesy of the Lincoln CVB and Olsson and Associates)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–Sandhills Global will have it’s name on the new Lincoln Youth Complex near 1st and Cornhusker, as part of a $4-million gift to the project.

The Sandhills Global Youth Complex will be home to a group of youth-level baseball and softball fields, plus fields for the Nebraska Wesleyan baseball and softball teams, along with a field dedicated to Homer’s Heroes, a program for boys and girls with special needs.

“Sandhills was one of the initial funders for one of the five youth-specific fields in the complex,” Sandhills CEO Shawn Peed shared in a statement on Thursday. “As we looked more closely at the impact of the complex in its entirety – from an economic standpoint for the region and most importantly for the youth in Lincoln/Lancaster County – we decided we could do more. Our company has a long history of quietly giving to the greater good in the community we call home. We are proud that this complex will bear the Sandhills name, and we’re excited for the impact it will have on the greater community.”

Youth Complex board chair Brad Korell called the Sandhills Global gift a game changer for Lincoln.

“Our group has been working for more than 16 years on this project. Last fall we announced that we were moving forward,” Korell said in a statement. “This most generous gift by Sandhills Global and the Peed family is a milestone in helping secure funding for a project that will benefit the youth of Lincoln of years to come.”

Ground on the new Sandhills Global Youth Complex is expected to be broken later this spring and the complex expected to open by the fall of 2024.