Major North Lincoln Street Under Emergency Repair

There’s a road closure you should be aware of, if your commute takes you to the north side of Lincoln.

Public Works officials say North 48th Street, between Adams and Fremont streets, is closed to northbound traffic for emergency water main repair.

Periodic lane changes may be necessary through Monday, January 28. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around crews.

For more details, click this link: lincoln.ne.gov, type in the keyword closures.

