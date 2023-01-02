Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

People help push a vehicle that gets stuck in some snow at 70th and Kearney Avenue in northeast Lincoln on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy of John Haxby)

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska with several inches expected in other areas. Additionally, ice accumulation is expected to impact a large portion of the state, with the heaviest accumulation currently forecasted to stretch from McCook to South Sioux City.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

All travelers are encouraged to check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov. In addition to viewing live cameras, road reports, and closure information, the system includes live weather radar that will allow travelers to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska. NDOT crews are already working across the state and will continue as the storm progresses.

Some important tips for winter travel include:

Know Before You Go – Check Nebraska 511

Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded

Don’t Crowd the Plow

Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions

Wear a seat belt every trip and every time

Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher