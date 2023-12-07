Malone Community Center Presents Check to LPD for Random Acts of Kindness Program

From left to right: Malone Center director of teen development Ishma Valenti, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille, Malone Center executive director John Goodwin and LPD Captain Tarvis Banks hold a check presented to LPD for the Random Acts of Kindness program. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Over $25,000 in private donations has been raised and was presented in a check to Lincoln Police from the Malone Community Center on Thursday for the Random Acts of Kindness program.

Over 100 families in Lincoln this holiday season will each receive $300 in cash, a motivational message and resource pamphlets.

“Making sure that they have the means to get their kids or their families gifts for Christmas,” Malone Center executive director John Goodwin said. He adds it’s always good to collaborate and do things together in the community in a positive way.

“We understand that the police get push back sometimes on the things that are going on around the country. We want to make sure that we are doing our due diligence, showing that we can work together,” Goodwin said.

The Random Acts of Kindness between the Malone Center and LPD started in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since then, it’s helped in bridging relationships between police the Lincoln community, according to Malone director of teen development Ishma Valenti.

“Youth and parents can make a positive memory with the Lincoln Police Department that they can carry on throughout their lives,” Valenti told reporters.

Police Captain Tarvis Banks says when people receive $300 in cash, a motivational message and resource pamphlets, it’s a cheerful moment.

“Some people cry, some people are excited,” Captain Banks said. “It’s a great time, especially during this time of the season.”

LPD Officers will start the Random Acts of Kindness in the next few days and will continue through Christmas or until the money has run out.